ALGIERS/MILAN, Feb 7 Italy has not asked Algeria to supply it with more gas to offset disruption to flows from Russia caused by a cold snap, an executive of Algerian gas group Sonatrach said on Tuesday, as wintry weather sends Italian gas demand to record highs.

Reduced gas supplies to the European Union from Russia improved over the weekend but have not fully recovered, prompting Italy to convene a crisis committee to handle what it called critical shortages of Russian gas.

"We have not received any request from Italy, but we are flexible," Amina Hamdi, vice-president in charge of marketing at Sonatrach, told reporters on Tuesday.

Italy, which consumed some 78 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2011, is 90 percent dependent on imported gas. In 2011 it imported over 26 bcm from Russia and around 21 bcm from Algeria.

Gas demand in Italy has reached all-time highs this winter as a result of curtailed supply from Russia, touching a record high of 461 million cubic metres on Monday.

A source at Italy's gas crisis committee said the system could provide a maximum of 462 million cubic metres a day, a figure which already takes into account lower Russian volumes.

A spokesman for Italian oil and energy gas group Eni , which imports the lion's share of Italian gas produced abroad, said inflows from Algeria had already been increased.

"There was perhaps a misunderstanding... if we wanted to we could ask them for more than what we have already asked them for," Eni head of communication Gianni di Giovanni told Sky TG.

On Tuesday the shortfall in Russian gas narrowed to 10.8 percent from the over 17 percent shortfall seen on Monday.

Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni said on Monday he expected things to return to normal as of next weekend.

On Monday, Italy's Industry Ministry introduced a series of emergency measures including enforcement of "interruptible" gas contracts with industrial clients and switching on oil-fired power stations to partly replace gas-fired plants.

