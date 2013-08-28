* Commercial crude oil stocks lowest in 35 months last week * Japan could lose status as world's third-biggest fuel consumer * India overtook Japan in first six months of the year By Yuka Obayashi TOKYO, Aug 28 Commercial crude oil inventories in Japan fell to the lowest in 35 months last week, industry data showed on Wednesday, as refiners slashed capacity to meet government rules aimed at boosting efficiency. Japan is at risk of losing its status this year as the world's third-biggest fuel consumer, as consumption has been dropping due to lower demand from a declining and ageing population. Japan was overtaken by India in the first six months of the year to become the No. 4 consumer, according to data compiled by Reuters. Japan's numbers are issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), while Indian imports are compiled from tanker arrival data provided by trade sources. Japanese oil refiners have to cut their capacity to the lowest in four decades next year to meet a 2010 government directive designed to boost the competitiveness of Japan refiners, slashing imports, particularly for Middle Eastern grades, and tightening regional fuel supplies. Japan's crude inventories stood at 85.79 million barrels in the week to Aug 24, the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said in its weekly survey, the lowest since the week ended Sept 25, 2010. The figure is the weakest for a week in August since the association started keeping records in 2003, and separate trade data issued monthly suggests it was the lowest for the month since the 1970's. "Low levels like this look to become the new normal in Japan as refiners shut units and thus carry less crude oil," said Osamu Fujisawa, a Japan-based independent oil economist. Industry watchers and refinery officials said the fall last week was partly due to Cosmo Oil Co scrapping its 140,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sakaide refinery in western Japan last month. That will be followed by JX Holdings shutting its 180,000-bpd Muroran CDU in northern Japan's Hokkaido, and Idemitsu Kosan Co scrapping its oldest 120,000-bpd unit in Tokuyama, western Japan, by March 2014. Also contributing to last week's stock draw, inventories of refined products rose to 82 million barrels, or their highest in nearly 10 months, as crude oil refining ticked up 0.1 percentage point week on week. (1 kl=6.2898 barrels) (With additional reporting by James Topham and Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Ed Davies)