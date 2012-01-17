(Fixes second bullet point)
* IAEA-led mission to visit between Jan 23 and 31
* Kansai Electric reactors to be used as example in review
TOKYO, Jan 17 Trade minister Yukio Edano
said on Tuesday that officials from the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) would visit Japan this month to review how
the country's nuclear watchdog assesses stress tests conducted
on idled reactors.
Edano told reporters at a regular news conference that the
IAEA-led mission, to visit Japan Jan. 23-31, would use test
results for Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear
plant as an example in the review.
The government ordered stress tests to overcome public
opposition to the restarting of reactors taken offline for
regular checks, after the disaster at Tokyo Electric Power's
tsunami-crippled Fukushima plant shattered confidence
in atomic safety.
A Japanese panel of experts is due to review the Nuclear and
Industrial Safety Agency's (NISA) first report on reactor stress
tests, on Kansai Electric's Ohi No.3 and No.4 reactors.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)