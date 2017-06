TOKYO Jan 17 Trade minister Yukio Edano said on Tuesday that officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would visit Japan in late January to review reactor stress test assessments by the nation's nuclear watchdog.

Edano told reporters at a regular news conference that the IAEA officials would use Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi reactors as an example in the review. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)