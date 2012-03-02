TOKYO, March 2 Japanese power demand rose 0.5 percent in February, climbing for the first time since last year's earthquake after colder weather temporarily caused a spike in heating demand, a Reuters calcuation of daily averages from grid data showed.

Power demand has slumped since Fukushima nuclear crisis was triggered last March, as supply disruptions battered the economy.

But while the economy is now on the mend, power demand is still very much capped after most reactors went offline amid public safety concerns and as utilities call on businesses and consumers to conserve electricity.

Only two of Japan's 54 reactors are operating. Among the nation's utilities, nuclear-reliant Kansai Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co are seen as particuarly hard pressed to meet demand.

Japan is now reviewing its energy policy and reactors shut for regular maintenance must undergo stress tests and gain approval from authorities before restarting. Nuclear power had accounted to about 30 percent of electricity demand before the crisis.

More closely watched preliminary data for power generation and fuel usage by Japan's 10 power utilities in February will be released on March 13 by an industry association. Its January data showed nationwide power generation fell 5.3 percent from a year earlier.

The association's data is usually in line with Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)