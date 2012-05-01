TOKYO May 2 Japan's power demand rose 2.7
percent in April from a year earlier, a Reuters calculation
based on grid industry data showed o n W ednesday, due in part to
heating demand as the country's northern region faced
colder-than-normal temperatures for the fifth month in a row.
That marked the third straight month of year-on-year rises.
The nation's power demand rose for the first time in February
since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 disrupted
supply chains and took a hit on the economy.
The economy is on the mend, but power demand is largely
capped by energy saving in the face of a gradual fall in nuclear
power generating capacity after the tsunami-triggered Fukushima
crisis heightened nuclear safety concerns, with the chance of no
nuclear power in more than 40 years looming in coming days.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by David
Gregorio)