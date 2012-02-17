TOKYO Feb 17 Hokkaido Electric Power Co shut its Date 350 megawatt No.2 fuel oil-fired unit due after sea water leaked into a condensor on Friday, company president Yoshitaka Sato said at a regular news conference.

Hokkaido Electric later said in a statement that it expects the unit to restart on Feb. 21. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)