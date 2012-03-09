TOKYO, March 9 Northern Japan utility
Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects
the 350-megawatt No.2 fuel-oil fired unit at its Date power
plant to return to full capacity in about a week.
Hokkaido Electric also said in a statement it had secured a
supply surplus of about 800 MW, enough to avoid power shortages
in its service area covering the nation's northernmost main
island. Japan's utilities have been under pressure to run fossil
fuel plants harder than usual in the past few months to meet a
fall in nuclear generation amid safety concerns after the
Fukushima radiation crisis.
The company has since Feb. 24 curbed output of the Date No.2
unit by about 90 MW due to a problem with a pump that supplies
water to a boiler.
