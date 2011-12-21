* Sub-panels to propose options to ministerial panel
* Govt aims to present options by end-March -panel head
TOKYO Dec 21 Japan plans to come up with
options by next spring for its new energy policy, which will aim
to manage the risks of nuclear power, select energy sources to
reduce reliance on nuclear and help head off climate change, the
government said on Wednesday.
The Fukushima atomic crisis, triggered by the March 11
earthquake and tsunami, has prompted Japan's government to
review its previous energy policy from scratch.
Prior to the disaster, Japan had planned to boost nuclear
generation to more than 50 percent of its electricity by 2030
from around 30 percent now, partly to fight climate change.
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa, who also chairs a
ministerial panel on energy and environment that is the key
driver for post-Fukushima energy policy, said he did not have
any pre-set image or period of time for options to apply.
"We don't have anything concrete in our mind at present on
what options will look like," Furukawa told reporters after a
panel. He added that such options would be presented by the end
of March.
Furukawa said three sub-panels of experts --- one on climate
change policy, another on the balance of a new energy portfolio
and the Japan Atomic Energy Commission on nuclear policy ---
will hold discussions in coming months, and the government will
bring together their conclusions into a range of options by next
spring.
An actual energy strategy will be in place by summer, based
on public debate on these options, he said.
In an interim report in July compiled by Furukawa's panel,
ministers agreed that Japan should come up with a new policy
through open debate using scientific data.
They also agreed the country's post-Fukushima goals should
include weaning itself away from dependence on nuclear power and
making changes to accept more user-oriented energy supply
structures.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda, editing by Jane Baird)