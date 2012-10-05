TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's Economics Minister Seiji
Maehara, who also oversees national strategy, said on Friday
nuclear reactors can restart if a new regulator approves their
safety, saying it is up to each utility to judge the need to use
nuclear energy in a power mix for the time being.
"If safety is approved, such reactors would be considered as
an important power source. We should rely on nuclear as an
energy option for the time being," he said at a news conference.
Japan's new nuclear watchdog, the Nuclear Regulation
Authority, said this week it does not hold ultimate
responsibility to authorise reactor restarts and is only
concerned with safety.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet last month agreed on
a new energy policy that aims to end the country's reliance on
nuclear power but removed any reference to a target date to do
so by the 2030s, which had been included in an earlier version
of the plan.
All but two of the country's reactors are offline for safety
checks after the Fukushima nuclear disaster last year.