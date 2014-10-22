* Sept LNG imports rise 10.5 pct yr/yr, thermal coal up 3.9 pct * April-Sept crude imports drop 8.9 pct, LNG climbs 3.7 pct (Adds detail) TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 3.7 percent in September from the same month a year earlier, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 10.5 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.39 million barrels per day (16.17 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 7.28 million tonnes last month, up 10.5 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 3.9 percent in September to 9.55 million tonnes, the data showed. For the first half of the fiscal year ending in September, crude import volumes dropped 8.9 percent, while LNG imports climbed 3.7 percent. September figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,196,815 3.2 Crude Oil 16.167 -3.7 1,132,497 -2.2 Oil products n/a n/a 198,948 -2.9 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.245 4.8 156,148 13.1 LNG 7.276 10.5 615,831 21.0 LPG 0.890 2.7 79,084 4.5 Coal 15.699 3.4 163,461 -6.6 (Thermal Coal) 9.552 3.9 93,574 -4.9 April-September figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 13,020,394 -0.1 Crude Oil 92.983 -8.9 6,567,239 -3.5 Oil products n/a n/a 1,274,353 7.6 (Mogas/naphtha) 13.711 1.6 951,497 10.3 LNG 42.693 3.7 3,670,144 8.7 LPG 5.388 -0.2 483,353 5.8 Coal 92.432 -4.4 986,668 -16.8 (Thermal Coal) 53.940 0.7 535,773 -8.3 * The Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC) price was $106.13 a barrel in September, against $110.99 a year ago and $110.57 in August. The JCC is the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports and is used as the benchmark for LNG prices for Japanese buyers. In yen terms, JCC was 70,048 yen per kilolitre last month, compared with 68,999 yen a year ago and 71,037 yen in August. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)