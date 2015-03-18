(Corrects to remove extraneous word "said" in first paragraph) TOKYO, March 18 Japan's benchmark crude oil price fell to a near six-year low in February as imports dropped 11.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. The price fall, which reflects slumping global oil prices, has helped cut costs for the country's struggling utilities as they have resorted to fossil fuels to replace nuclear capacity shutdown in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster. The Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC), the average price for customs-cleared crude imports, is used to price liquefied natural gas, which utilities have been burning at record volumes since the shutdown of reactors. The JCC price was at $49.42 a barrel in February, the lowest since April 2009. The benchmark was at $63.76 in January and $110.91 a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Finance. The decline in fossil fuel prices has also helped cut Japan's trade deficit. In yen terms, the JCC C-JPY-JCC was at 36,718 yen per kilolitre last month, down from 47,895 yen in January and 71,694 yen a year earlier. It was the lowest since June 2009. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.47 million barrels per day (15.46 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, down 11.6 percent from a year earlier, the preliminary data showed. Japan's imports of LNG totalled 7.73 million tonnes last month, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier but down from a record 8.43 million tonnes in January. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 0.7 percent in February to 8.99 million tonnes, the data showed. They were down sharply from a record 11.19 million tonnes in January. The following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. February figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,582,724 -35.6 Crude Oil 15.464 -11.6 567,817 -54.8 Oil Products n/a n/a 138,969 -40.6 (Mogas/Naphtha) 2.187 2.0 95,496 -37.3 LNG 7.730 2.9 633,720 -5.2 LPG 1.176 9.0 70,726 -38.8 Coal 15.139 0.9 163,267 -7.4 (Thermal Coal) 8.991 0.7 88,096 -9.7 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Stanley White; Editing by Richard Pullin)