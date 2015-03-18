(Corrects to remove extraneous word "said" in first paragraph)
TOKYO, March 18 Japan's benchmark crude oil
price fell to a near six-year low in February as imports dropped
11.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to
data released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.
The price fall, which reflects slumping global oil prices,
has helped cut costs for the country's struggling utilities as
they have resorted to fossil fuels to replace nuclear capacity
shutdown in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC), the average price for
customs-cleared crude imports, is used to price liquefied
natural gas, which utilities have been burning at record volumes
since the shutdown of reactors.
The JCC price was at $49.42 a barrel in February, the lowest
since April 2009. The benchmark was at $63.76 in January and
$110.91 a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Finance.
The decline in fossil fuel prices has also helped cut
Japan's trade deficit.
In yen terms, the JCC C-JPY-JCC was at 36,718 yen per
kilolitre last month, down from 47,895 yen in January and 71,694
yen a year earlier. It was the lowest since June 2009.
Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.47
million barrels per day (15.46 million kilolitres) of crude oil
last month, down 11.6 percent from a year earlier, the
preliminary data showed.
Japan's imports of LNG totalled 7.73 million tonnes last
month, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier but down from a record
8.43 million tonnes in January.
Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by
0.7 percent in February to 8.99 million tonnes, the data showed.
They were down sharply from a record 11.19 million tonnes in
January.
The following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports
for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.
February figures
Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%)
Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,582,724 -35.6
Crude Oil 15.464 -11.6 567,817 -54.8
Oil Products n/a n/a 138,969 -40.6
(Mogas/Naphtha) 2.187 2.0 95,496 -37.3
LNG 7.730 2.9 633,720 -5.2
LPG 1.176 9.0 70,726 -38.8
Coal 15.139 0.9 163,267 -7.4
(Thermal Coal) 8.991 0.7 88,096 -9.7
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Stanley White; Editing by
Richard Pullin)