* LNG imports fall to 83.571 mln T in fiscal year ended March * 2015/16 thermal coal imports rise 1.7 pct to record high 112.139 mln T * 2015/16 crude imports climb 2.9 pct to 3.42 mln bpd (199.211 mln kl) (Adds milestone for March LNG imports) TOKYO, April 20 Japan's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports fell 6.2 percent in the fiscal year ended March 31 from a year earlier to 83.571 million tonnes, preliminary trade data showed on Wednesday, marking the first drop in six years as some nuclear reactors restarted. The decline was also the first since the Fukushima nuclear disaster, following a massive quake in 2011, drove purchases to successive records. Thermal coal imports rose 1.7 percent to a record high of 112.139 million tonnes, while crude oil imports climbed 2.9 percent to 3.42 million barrels per day (199.211 million kilolitres), customs-cleared data by the Ministry of Finance showed. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 4.17 million barrels per day (20.542 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, up 15.9 percent, marking the second-straight month of gains, the data showed. Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 8.149 million tonnes last month, up 0.1 percent from a year earlier, marking the first year-on-year rise in seven months. Imports of thermal coal for power generation declined 3.0 percent in March to 9.203 million tonnes, the data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month and 2015/16, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. March figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,095,431 -37.8 Crude Oil 20.542 15.9 467,926 -36.1 Oil products n/a n/a 85,714 -46.3 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.366 -5.7 66,378 -36.7 LNG 8.149 0.1 346,008 -43.7 LPG 1.429 18.8 54,368 -29.1 Coal 16.937 10.0 137,091 -19.4 (Thermal Coal) 9.203 -3.0 70,447 -27.7 2015/16 figures Fuel Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 16,064,592 -36.0 Crude Oil 199.211 2.9 7,368,921 -37.9 Oil products n/a n/a 1,643,772 -32.0 (Mogas/naphtha) 30.433 6.8 1,261,798 -28.6 LNG 83.571 -6.2 4,547,766 -41.4 LPG 10.913 -6.5 577,910 -38.6 Coal 191.550 2.1 1,864,007 -8.6 (Thermal Coal) 112.139 1.7 1,019,836 -8.5 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)