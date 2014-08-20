* Crude imports drop 2.7 pct to 3.32 mln bpd * LNG imports rise 5.7 pct to 7.84 mln T * Thermal coal imports decline 3.7 pct to 9.66 mln T (Adds detail) TOKYO, Aug 20 Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 2.7 percent in July from the same month a year earlier, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports hit the highest for the month of July on firm demand from utilities amid a total nuclear power plant shutdown, government data showed on Wednesday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.32 million barrels per day (16.38 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed. LNG imports totalled 7.84 million tonnes last month, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation declined 3.7 percent in July to 9.66 million tonnes, the data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. Fuel Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,347,398 7.0 Crude Oil 16.383 -2.7 1,170,063 6.9 Oil products n/a n/a 237,748 23.3 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.518 13.7 175,218 27.0 LNG 7.838 5.7 667,276 7.4 LPG 0.964 16.3 87,395 29.2 Coal 17.108 -2.7 179,654 -15.7 (Thermal Coal) 9.661 -3.7 94,789 -12.2 * The Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC) price was $111.62 a barrel in July, against $104.62 a year ago and $110.00 in June. The JCC is the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports and is used as the benchmark for LNG prices for Japanese buyers. In yen terms, JCC was 71,420 yen per kilolitre last month, compared with 65,031 yen a year ago and 70,547 yen in June. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick, Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)