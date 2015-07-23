* LNG import costs reflect falling oil prices

* June average imports $8.65/mmBtu, down from $8.84 in May

* Asia spot prices at $7.80/mmBtu (Adds details)

TOKYO, July 23 Japan's average price for imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell to the lowest since September 2009 in June, cutting the country's fuel bill after record amounts of the gas have been imported to burn in power stations since the Fukushima disaster.

LNG import prices averaged $8.65 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in June, down from $8.84 in the previous month and marking a seventh straight month of declines, Reuters calculations based on preliminary trade data from the Finance Ministry showed on Thursday.

Japan, which takes in about a third of global LNG shipments, spent a record 7.85 trillion yen ($63.28 billion) on 88.51 million tonnes of the fuel in 2014, after the meltdowns at Fukushima in 2011 led to the shutdown of all the country's nuclear reactors.

Japan's LNG imports last month were 6.63 million tonnes, down 2.8 percent from a year earlier and the third monthly year on year decline, the data showed.

Japan's LNG imports for the first six months of 2015 were 43.29 million tonnes, down 2.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the trade data. The cost was 3.14 trillion yen compared with 3.91 trillion yen in the first six months of 2014, down by nearly a fifth.

Because most LNG imports to Japan are bought on long term contracts linked to oil, the slump in crude is being reflected in a cheaper price for the natural gas shipped in super cooled form on tankers.

The June average import price was 85 cents higher than spot LNG prices in Asia LNG-AS, which were quoted at $7.80 per mmBtu on Thursday.

LNG spot prices for buyers in Japan averaged $7.60 per mmBtu in June, trade ministry data showed earlier this month. ($1 = 124.0600 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Ed Davies)