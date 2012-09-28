* Iran crude imports in August fell 66.8 pct yr/yr
* More crude imported from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar
* Japan to import 30 pct less crude for rest of 2012
(Adds details)
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's crude oil imports from
Iran in August fell 66.8 percent from a year earlier to 497,961
kilolitres (101,035 barrels per day), the trade ministry said on
Friday, following a one-month hiatus in July, after European
Union sanctions affecting insurance reduced the flow.
Japanese buyers stopped lifting Iranian crude in early June,
so vessels sailing the final part of their journey to Japan
would be covered by insurance in early July.
Armed with a sovereign guarantee, Japanese buyers resumed
loading Iranian oil in late July, with the oil arriving in Japan
in August.
Japan reduced Iranian imports last month even in the face of
increased oil demand after the devastating quake and tsunami
last year led to the shutdown of all but two of its 50 nuclear
reactors amid public fears about safety.
Japan, the world's third-biggest oil user, raised its crude
imports by 2.9 percent last month from a year ago, by raising
purchases from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait among others.
For the first eight months of 2012, Japan imported
7,437,805 kl (191,731 b pd) of Iranian crude, down 42.0 percent
from the same period a year ago, according to Reuters
calculations based on data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry (METI).
The August data echoed figures from the Ministry of Finance
showed on Thursday.
Japan is set to import about 30 percent less crude oil from
Iran for the rest of this year compared with a year earlier, the
president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on
Friday.
Japan's imports of Iranian crude oil fell to zero in July
for the first time since 1981, trade ministry data showed last
month, confirming Reuters projections.
Imports resumed last month as Japan's government stepped in
to provide a sovereign guarantee of up to $7.6 billion a tanker
for shipments to keep the oil trade with Tehran going.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Mayumi Negishi,
Michael Watson and William Hardy)