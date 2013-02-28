(Adds sanctions, other Asian buyers' cuts)
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's crude oil imports from
Iran in January fell 29.5 percent from the same month a year
ago, trade ministry data showed on Thursday, in line with
reductions by other Asian buyers as Western sanctions on Tehran
cut shipments.
Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imported
1.178 million kilolitres (239,085 barrels per day) of Iranian
crude last month, compared with 1.67 million kl (338,944 bpd) in
January 2012, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
said.
In 2012, Japan slashed Iranian crude imports by 40 percent
to 189,076 bpd, even though total oil imports rose 2.7 percent.
Tough sanctions from Washington and Europe to force Iran to
curb its nuclear programme have cut Iran's oil exports by more
than half last year, costing it more than $5 billion a month.
Tehran says the programme is for civilian purposes.
The United States renewed waivers on sanctions for Japan and
10 European countries in September, and Japan's waiver is up for
renewal next month.
Iran held the first meeting in eight months with world
powers in the Kazakh city of Almaty earlier this week. Although
they agreed to meet again, rapid progress was unlikely with
Iran's presidential election, due in June, raising domestic
political tensions.
The IEA, the West's energy agency, has said preliminary data
suggested Iran's oil exports could have fallen below 1 million
bpd in January.
Underlining the IEA's estimate, Iranian crude imports by
China, its biggest customer, plunged last month to 309,906 bpd,
the lowest monthly amount since March 2012.
China may reduce its purchases by a further 5 to 10 percent
in 2013, according to preliminary indications, industry sources
said. That would amount to a reduction of 20,000 to 40,000 bpd,
according to Reuters calculations.
Other top importers of Iranian crude have already showed
sharp drops from January last year.
South Korea posted a 16.1 percent fall from a year earlier
to 190,200 bpd, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp
showed, while India imported 286,400 bpd of Iranian oil in
January, down 41.2 percent from a year ago, according to data
from trade sources.
