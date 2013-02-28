TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's crude oil imports from Iran in January fell 29.5 percent from the same month a year ago, trade ministry data showed on Thursday, as Western sanctions on Tehran cut shipments to Japanese refiners.

Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imported 1.178 million kilolitres (239,085 barrels per day) of Iranian crude last month, compared with 1.67 million kl (338,944 bpd) in January 2012, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Miral Fahmy)