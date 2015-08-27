(Adds details, tables)
TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp said it would refine less crude oil for home
market in September due a planned maintenance at one of its
refineries.
The company, the core business unit of JX Holdings,
also said it exported an estimated 189,000 barrels per day (bpd)
of oil products this month, a record monthly high since JX was
formed in 2010, to offset slow domestic demand.
JX Nippon said it would refine 0.94 million barrels per day
(4.46 million kilolitres) of crude oil in September for domestic
consumption, down 5 percent from a year earlier due to a planned
maintenance at Mizushima-A refinery.
Its August crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.05 million bpd (5.17 million kl), down 2 percent
from the year-earlier period, unchanged from its previous plan.
"(Domestic) refining margins were deeply red in July and
August," Kiyoshi Hanaya, the company's senior vice president in
charge of marketing, said, hurt by a steeper decline in oil
product prices than crude price falls.
JX currently has 1.43 million bpd of crude refining
capacity, 36 percent of Japan's total.
Following are details of the company's exports and imports.
Volumes are in million kl: (1 kl is equal to 6.2898 barrels.)
Oil product exports Volume yr/yr %
Aug 0.93 +288
Sept 0.82 +17
Oil product imports Volume yr/yr %
Aug 0 n/a
Sept n/a n/a
Following is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales this month. Volumes are in million kl:
Product Volume Yr/Yr %
Gasoline 5.13 +3
Kerosene 0.44 -2
Gas oil 2.81 +4
A fuel oil 0.76 -4
C fuel oil (utilities) 0.68 +2
C fuel oil (other) 0.47 -14
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Anand Basu)