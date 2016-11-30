* Kerosene sales seen firm in Dec as cold continues * JX sees domestic kerosene sales seen up 25 pct yr/yr (Adds detail, tables) TOKYO, Nov 30 Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Wednesday that it would boost the amount of crude it refines for local consumption by 6 percent in December from the year before. The country's top refiner said it would refine 1.14 million barrels per day (5.63 million kilolitres) of crude for domestic consumption, up on last December due to problems at multiple refineries at that time. "December is expected to stay cold, so we expect kerosene sales to stay strong," a company spokesman said, adding that it stood ready to boost refining volumes, curb oil product exports or buy oil supplies domestically if warranted by levels of demand. The company does not have scheduled refinery maintenance planned over the rest of the year, he added. JX's November crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.05 million bpd (5.01 million kl), up 5 percent from the year-earlier period. That was higher than an original plan of 1.04 million bpd (4.94 million kl) due to robust kerosene sales amid cold winter weather, the spokesman said. The refiner has 1.43 million bpd of crude refining capacity, or 37.6 percent of Japan's total. Following is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales this month. Volumes are in bpd: Product Volume yr/yr (%) Gasoline 895,248 0 Kerosene 371,098 25 Gas oil 580,758 3 A fuel oil 213,853 4 C fuel oil (utilities) 96,444 16 C fuel oil (other) 90,154 -3 Following are details of the company's exports and imports, with year-on-year percentage changes. Volumes are in bpd: Oil product exports Volume yr/yr (%) Nov 155,148 -1.3 Dec 154,202 22.6 Oil product imports Volume yr/yr (%) Nov 0 n/a Dec n/a n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)