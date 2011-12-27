* Sees Dec crude refining down 13 pct yr/yr
* Dec product imports estimated at 140,000 kl
* Too early to prepare for no crude from Iran
* Downtrend in domestic demand in 2012
(Adds 8-12 paragraphs, table)
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Dec 27 Top Japanese oil refiner JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine three percent less
crude in January year-on-year, but more than in December, a
month of plant shutdowns, a company executive said on Tuesday.
It will refine 6.38 million kilolitres (1.29 milion barrels
per day) of crude oil in January for domestic use, said Tsutomu
Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of
retail fuel sales.
The year-on-year decline narrowed from a 13 percent fall in
estimated refining volume for December, when JX was affected by
longer shutdowns than expected of crude distillation units
(CDUs) at its Kashima refinery north of Tokyo and its Mizushima
B plant in western Japan.
"These CDUs are back by now. We don't take into account any
refinery trouble (for the January figure)," Sugimori said.
"Our estimate is in line with an anticipated downtrend in
domestic demand," he said at a news conference, referring to a
higher use of fuel-efficient cars undermining sales of gasoline,
which account for 30 percent of all products.
The company is sticking to its target of restarting the
145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, heavily damaged by the March 11
earthquake, at the end of next March, Sugimori said.
JX Nippon, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX
Holdings Inc, planned to refine 5.6 million kl in
December, even lower than an estimate of 5.9 million kl given
last month.
In December, the company imported kerosene and diesel oil
estimated to total 140,000 kl from South Korea, compared with
zero a year earlier, Sugimori said.
The company's exports to Asia of gasoline, middle
distillates and fuel oil in December were estimated at 320,00
kl, down 20,000 kl from a year earlier. In January, it expects
to export 180,000 kl of gasoline and middle distillates to Asia,
down 280,000 kl from a year ago, as recovery in gasoline margins
in the regional market was of little help, he said.
IRANIAN CRUDE, POWER UTILITIES
On the possibility of new sanctions on Iran affecting supply
from OPEC's second largest producer, Sugimori said it is too
early to prepare for that because Japan could be exempted from
the sanctions.
"If the worse comes to the worst, this would be a big
problem here. We should consider how to buy an alternative to
Iranian crude," he said, adding that OPEC's No.1 producer, Saudi
Arabia, would be the only producer capable of making up the
shortfall.
Looking ahead, a downtrend in oil demand in Japan would be
clearer in 2012 than in the past two years, having passed behind
one-off factors including the March 11 disaster, which
triggered the world's worst radioactive material leakage in 25
years in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Sugimori also said Japan's oil industry would rather import
crude and fuel oil for power utilities, instead of refining more
crude, if utilities need to burn more next year to cover low
nuclear utilisation rate due to post-Fukushima safety concerns.
The refining volumes do not include condensate but
did include crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with
Petrochina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000 barrels per day refinery.
JX Nippon has group crude refining capacity of 1,527,000
bpd, including the long-halted Sendai refinery in the northeast.
In addition, it operates two condensate splitters with total
capacity of 98,500 bpd.
Following is a table of JX's estimates of the industry's
nationwide oil product sales for this month:
Demand December
Oil products Yr/Yr %
Gasoline -1
Kerosene +4
Gas oil +1
A fuel oil -6
C fuel oil (utilities) +110
C fuel oil (other) -10
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael
Watson)