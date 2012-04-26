* Few alternatives to Western ship insurance market
* Asia asking EU for exemption on insurance ban from July
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's top refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp will not be able to continue
importing oil from Iran as tightening global sanctions against
the Islamic Republic make it tough to pay for, ship and insure
the oil, the company's senior executive said.
Japan has already drastically cut loading of Iranian crude
since April as its refiners cannot rely on the European
reinsurance market to cover tankers.
Industry sources have said Japanese buyers can no longer
import Iran crude from July if the European Union does not grant
an exemption from its planned ban on all European reinsurance,
including the cover for pollution.
"If there is no one to accept insurance, we cannot
effectively import (Iran crude)," Tsutomu Sugimori, JX senior
vice president, told reporters on Thursday.
The statement is the latest sign that U.S. and European
sanctions may be squeezing the revenues Iran makes from oil
exports as they try to force it to halt a nuclear programme they
fear will be used to make weapons, but which Tehran says is for
power generation.
JX, one of the biggest buyers of Iranian crude along with
Showa Shell Sekiyu, has put on hold its contract with
Iran to buy 10,000 barrels per day of crude, which expired at
the end of last month.
The company is taking into account the nation's pledge to
the United States to cut imports from the Islamic Republic,
Sugimori said.
JX has another contract for 80,000 bpd of crude from Iran,
which was renewed in January.
MAY REFINING OUTLOOK
Sugimori said JX plans to refine 5.07 million kilolitres
(1.03 million barrels per day) of crude oil in May for domestic
consumption, up 12 percent from a year earlier.
Its April crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 5.79 million kl, up 24 percent from the
year-earlier period but lower than its original plan of 6.10
million kl due to troubles at its Marifu refinery.
The refinery could stay shut for some time after sustaining
some damage from an explosion and a fire at a neighboring glue
factory operated by Mitsui Chemicals, company sources
said.
The company plans to conduct scheduled maintenance on its
136,000 bpd Oita refinery from May 15 to June 13, as expected.
The refining volumes do not include condensate but include
crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina
, called Osaka International Refining Co, which is
an export-oriented 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery.
The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of
JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total
capacity of 1.61 million bpd including Osaka refinery.
