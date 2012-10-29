(Adds details, two tables) TOKYO, Oct 29 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 3 percent less crude oil for domestic consumption in November than a year earlier, a company executive said on Monday, citing higher Japanese stocks of oil products due to weak demand. Japan's top oil refiner plans to refine 5.27 million kilolitres, or 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), for the domestic market in November, compared with an estimated 4.93 million kl in October, said Tsutomu Sugimori, senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales. The October estimate was almost unchanged from the same month last year but was down from its initial plan of 5.11 million kl as crude shipments came lower than planned amid a halt of berthing operations during a typhoon and also because of delays in product exports, Sugimori said. The company, a wholly owned downstream subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd, including the joint-venture Osaka refinery with Petrochina. The refining volumes do not include condensate. The 120,000 bpd No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 270,000 bpd Negishi refinery, south of Tokyo, was shut on Oct. 22 and will remain closed until Nov. 16 for scheduled maintenance. The other 150,000 bpd No.4 CDU at Negishi refinery is also shut for planned maintenance until Nov. 5. There are no other turnover plans in November, Sugimori said. It is still unclear when the company will be able to restart its 240,200 bpd Mizushima-B refinery, he added. It was shut in July for safety checks after inadequate record keeping was discovered. Following is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining mln kl(mln bpd) Yr/Yr % Oct 4.93 (1.00) +0.4 Nov 5.28 (1.10) -3 Oil product exports mln kl (mln bbls) Yr/Yr % Oct 0.31 (1.9) -24 Nov 0.26 (1.6) +4 Oil product imports mln kl (mln bbls) Yr/Yr % Oct 0.05 (0.3) +400 Nov n/a n/a Following is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales for this month: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline -1 Kerosene -14 Gas oil +4 A fuel oil -8 C fuel oil (utilities) +30 C fuel oil (other) -5 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Jane Baird)