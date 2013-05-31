TOKYO May 31 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 4.96 million kilolitres (1.04 million barrels per day) of crude in June for domestic consumption, down 2 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday.

Its May crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 4.45 million kl, down 8 percent from a year ago, the company's senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters.

The company had initially planned to refine 4.52 million kl of crude in May.