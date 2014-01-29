BRIEF-PC Connection sees qtrly earnings per share from $0.27 to $0.28
* PC Connection, Inc announces preliminary financials for the first quarter results 2017; company to release full results on April 20th
TOKYO, Jan 29 Japan's JX Holdings plans to refine 1.25 million barrels per day, or 5.57 million kilolitres of crude oil in February for domestic consumption, down 5 percent from the previous year, the country's top refiner said on Wednesday. Its January crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.13 million bpd, down 8 percent on the year, and in line with an earlier plan due to milder winter weather than last year, company officials said. "The temperatures were warmer than a year ago, especially in the north, hurting kerosene sales," the company's senior vice president, Akitsugu Takahashi, told reporters. JX operates eight refineries in Japan, with a total capacity of 1.61 million bpd. The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000-bpd refinery. Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr % Jan 1.13 mln -8 Feb 1.25 mln -5 Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % Jan 4.59 mln +329 Feb 2.52 mln +135 Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % Jan 0.31 mln -83 Feb n/a n/a Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales for this month: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline -1 Kerosene -6 Gas oil +4 A fuel oil -3 C fuel oil (utilities) -7 C fuel oil (other) -10
* Intends to complete an offering of up to 17 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.015 per common share