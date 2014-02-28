(Adds details, tables)
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's biggest oil refiner, JX
Holdings Inc, said on Friday it plans to refine about
1.11 million barrels per day (bpd), or 5.49 million kilolitres,
of crude oil in March for domestic consumption, down 5 percent
from a year earlier.
The company's February crude refining for domestic use was
estimated at 1.20 million bpd, down 9 percent from a year
earlier and lower than its earlier plan of 1.25 million bpd.
Kerosene demand this month was estimated to have dropped 1
percent from a year ago. But sales were stronger than expected
helped by the cooler weather from mid-February and massive
snowfall that hit major metropolitan areas around Tokyo, the
company's senior vice president, Akitsugu Takahashi said.
JX operates eight refineries in Japan, with a total capacity
of 1.61 million bpd.
The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
The company also plans to shut the 95,200-bpd No.2 crude
distillation unit (CDU) at the Mizushima-B refinery from March
21 to May 23 for seasonal maintenance.
It also extended the seasonal maintenance period at the
127,000-bpd No.4 CDU at its Marifu refinery by one day to March
27.
Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr %
Feb 1.20 mln -9
March 1.11 mln -5
Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr %
Feb 3.77 mln +275
March 2.39 mln -5
Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr %
Feb 0 n/a
March n/a n/a
Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month:
Product Yr/Yr %
Gasoline -3
Kerosene -1
Gas oil +3
A fuel oil -3
C fuel oil (utilities) -3
C fuel oil (other) -10
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimor and James Topham; Editing by Aaron
Sheldrick and Tom Hogue)