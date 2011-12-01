U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
TOKYO Dec 1 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said it had lowered the run rate of the sole 127,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery, scrapping a plan to halt it on Wednesday.
The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, had planned to shut the CDU on Wednesday due to a problem with secondary units.
A company spokesman declined to specify the CDU's current operating rate.
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)