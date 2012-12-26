* To refine 1.28 mln bpd for domestic demand
* To export 1.57 mln bbls in January
TOKYO, Dec 26 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 6.33 million
kilolitres (1.28 million barrels per day) of crude oil in
January for domestic consumption, down 1 percent from a year
earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.
Its December crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 6.19 million kl, up 11 percent from the year-ago
period but below a prior projection of 6.35 million kl (1.29
million barrels per day), Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior
vice president, told reporters.
The 150,000 bpd No.4 CDU at Negishi refinery was halted
between Dec. 15-17 due to an unplanned shutdown, leading to a
lower output this month, he said.
The company was having unspecified problems with secondary
units at its multiple refineries at a time when kerosene sales
have stayed firm, he added.
"Temperatures have stayed cooler than the 20-year average,
and it's very cold, drawing down (kerosene) stocks," he said.
Temperatures have held mostly colder than normal this month
throughout the nation and Japan's kerosene demand rose by
one-quarter in the week to Dec. 15, calculations based on
industry data showed.
The refining volumes exclude condensate but include
crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina,
Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000
barrels per day (bpd) refinery.
The company, the wholly-owned downstream oil subsidiary of
JX Holdings Inc operates eight refineries in Japan with total
capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an export-oriented Osaka
refinery venture with China.
Following is a table of the company's plans for crude
refining volumes, exports and imports.
Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr %
Jan 1.28 mln -1
Dec 1.26 mln +11
Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr %
Jan 1.57 mln +127
Dec 1.89 mln -6
Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr %
Jan n/a n/a
Dec 1.13 mln +200
Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for December:
Product Yr/Yr %
Gasoline -2
Kerosene 15
Gas oil 3
A fuel oil -6
C fuel oil (utilities) 10
C fuel oil (other) -5