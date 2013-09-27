TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 5.23 million kilolitres (1.06 million barrels per day) of crude oil in October for domestic consumption, up 6 percent from a year earlier, a company executive said on Friday. Its September crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 5.15 million kl, down from its original plan of 5.23 million kl (1.10 million barrels per day), the company's senior vice president Akitsugu Takahashi told reporters. JX is conducting planned maintenance at the 145,000-barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sendai refinery in northern Japan from Sept 18 to Oct 19. JX operates eight refineries in Japan with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd. The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000-bpd refinery. Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining volumes, exports and imports. Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr % Sept 1.08 mln +1 Oct 1.06 mln +6 Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr % Sept 4.78 mln +46 Oct 4.53 mln +167 Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr % Sept 0 n/a Oct 0 n/a Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil product sales in September: Product Yr/Yr % Gasoline -6 Kerosene +10 Gas oil steady A fuel oil -3 C fuel oil (utilities) -40 C fuel oil (other) -20