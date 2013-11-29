TOKYO, Nov 29 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
, Japan's top oil refiner, plans to refine 1.28 million
barrels per day (6.31 million kilolitres) of crude oil in
December for domestic consumption, up 2 percent from a year
earlier, a company executive said on Friday.
Its November crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 1.26 million bpd (6.00 million kl), up 24 percent
from a year earlier, compared with the original plan of 1.24
million bpd (5.90 million kl), Senior Vice President Akitsugu
Takahashi told reporters.
JX operates eight refineries in Japan with a total capacity
of 1.61 million bpd.
The refining volumes exclude condensate but include crude
processed at the company's 51 percent-owned venture with
PetroChina, Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented
115,000-bpd refinery.
The company planned no refinery maintenance in November and
December.
Here is a table of the company's plans for crude refining
volumes, exports and imports.
Crude refining bpd Yr/Yr %
Nov 1.26 mln +24
Dec 1.28 mln +2
Oil product exports bbls Yr/Yr %
Nov 3.59 mln +185
Dec 3.33 mln +104
Oil product imports bbls Yr/Yr %
Nov 0 n/a
Dec 0 n/a
Here is a table of JX's estimates for Japan's domestic oil
product sales for this month:
Product Yr/Yr %
Gasoline -2
Kerosene -1
Gas oil +2
A fuel oil flat to +2
C fuel oil (utilities) -11
C fuel oil (other) -20