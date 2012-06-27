TOKYO, June 27 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp plans to refine 6.02 million kilolitres of
crude oil in July for domestic consumption, up 19 percent from a
year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.
The company's crude refining for domestic consumption in
June was estimated at 5.03 million kl, up 12 percent from a year
earlier, said Tsutomu Sugimori, its senior vice president in
charge of retail fuel sales. That was below its plan of 5.23
million kl for the month.
The refining volumes do not include condensate but include
crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with PetroChina,
Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000
barrels per day (bpd) refinery.
The company, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of
JX Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan
with total capacity of 1.61 million bpd including an
export-oriented Osaka refinery venture with China.
