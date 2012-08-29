TOKYO Aug 29 Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp, plans to refine 5.44 million kilolitres of
crude oil in September for domestic consumption, up 8 percent
from a year earlier, a company executive said on Wednesday.
The company's August crude refining for domestic consumption
was estimated at 5.29 million kl, down 7 percent from a year
earlier, said Kiyoshi Hanaya, general manager of its marketing
planning department. That compares with its original plan of
5.80 million kl.
The refining volumes do not include condensate but include
crude processed at its 51 percent-owned venture with Petrochina,
Osaka International Refining Co, an export-oriented 115,000
barrels per day (bpd) refinery.
The company, a wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX
Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with
total capacity of 1.61 million bpd, including an export-oriented
Osaka refinery venture with China.
