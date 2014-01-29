BRIEF-IGT to sell Double Down Interactive to Doubleu Games
* IGT announces agreement to sell Double Down Interactive Llc to Doubleu Games as part of new strategic partnership in social casino
TOKYO Jan 29 Japan's JX Holdings said on Wednesday it plans to refine 1.25 million barrels per day (5.57 million kilolitres) of crude oil in February for domestic consumption, down 5 percent from a year earlier.
The top Japanese oil refiner's January crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.13 million bpd, down 8 percent from the year-earlier period, and in line with an earlier plan, a company spokeswoman said.
* Cardiovascular Systems initiates voluntary recall of saline infusion pump