TOKYO Jan 29 Japan's JX Holdings said on Wednesday it plans to refine 1.25 million barrels per day (5.57 million kilolitres) of crude oil in February for domestic consumption, down 5 percent from a year earlier.

The top Japanese oil refiner's January crude refining for domestic consumption was estimated at 1.13 million bpd, down 8 percent from the year-earlier period, and in line with an earlier plan, a company spokeswoman said.