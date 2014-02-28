UPDATE 4-OPEC wants further drop in oil stocks, is working for consensus
* Oil stocks need to move closer to 5-year average - Barkindo
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's biggest oil refiner, JX Holdings Inc, said on Friday it plans to refine about 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) (5.49 million kilolitres) of crude oil in March for domestic consumption, down 5 percent from a year earlier.
The company's February crude refining for domestic use was estimated at 1.2 million bpd (5.34 million kl), down 9 percent from a year earlier and compared with its earlier plan of 1.25 million bpd. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BOGOTA, April 27 A bomb attack early Thursday morning has caused an oil spill and halted the flow of crude along Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, state oil company Ecopetrol said.