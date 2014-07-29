TOKYO, July 29 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon
Oil & Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would refine 1.05
million barrels per day (5.19 million kilolitres) of crude oil
in August for domestic consumption, down 12 percent from a year
earlier, marking the lowest volume for the month due to slow
demand.
Its July crude refining for domestic consumption was
estimated at 970,000 bpd (4.78 million kl), down 22 percent from
the year-earlier period, a little below the original plan of
974,000 bpd due in part to a delay in crude tankers following a
strong typhoon earlier this month.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)