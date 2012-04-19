April 19 Japan's customs-cleared liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 17.9 percent from a year earlier to a record 83.18 million tonnes in the year that ended on March 31, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for 2011/12, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 23,123,075 27.4 Crude Oil 209.854 -2.4 11,893,391 21.9 Oil products n/a n/a 2,344,204 37.3 (Mogas/naphtha) 27.767 -1.5 1,503,623 16.6 LNG 83.183 17.9 5,402,187 52.2 LPG 12.695 1.4 927,777 12.0 Coal 175.379 -6.0 2,521,982 11.5 (Thermal Coal) 101.770 -3.1 1,149,965 11.5 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)