April 19 Japan's customs-cleared liquefied
natural gas (LNG) imports rose 17.9 percent from a year earlier
to a record 83.18 million tonnes in the year that ended on March
31, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
2011/12, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.
Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)
Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 23,123,075 27.4
Crude Oil 209.854 -2.4 11,893,391 21.9
Oil products n/a n/a 2,344,204 37.3
(Mogas/naphtha) 27.767 -1.5 1,503,623 16.6
LNG 83.183 17.9 5,402,187 52.2
LPG 12.695 1.4 927,777 12.0
Coal 175.379 -6.0 2,521,982 11.5
(Thermal Coal) 101.770 -3.1 1,149,965 11.5
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)