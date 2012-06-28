June 28 Following is a table of customs-cleared crude oil imports by source for May released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Japan shipped in 16.6 million kilolitres (3.37 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in kilolitres. (1 kl = 6.2898 barrels) Country May Yr/Yr May YTD Yr/Yr list kl % $/barrel kl % S.Korea - 19,992 -93.9 China - 115,249 Vietnam 591,029 265.8 $135.27 2,203,807 383.9 Malaysia 195,311 -14.3 $132.50 687,391 -10.7 Brunei 79,474 0.5 $132.58 234,997 -22.2 Indonesia 514,172 -13.5 $133.45 3,528,344 48.4 Iran 523,233 -46.5 $126.90 5,772,294 -32.9 Iraq 389,761 -23.4 $119.06 1,324,988 -56.2 Saudi Arabia 5,643,511 11.5 $123.73 30,429,949 7.0 Kuwait 1,251,199 -6.4 $120.53 7,172,106 32.0 Qatar 1,687,062 5.9 $122.49 9,494,854 0.3 Oman 601,915 683.3 $122.51 2,686,287 14.0 UAE 3,328,724 -3.1 $124.59 19,528,544 0.1 UK - 162,429 Russia 921,394 42.0 $124.19 4,448,832 -4.4 Venezuela - 159,764 Ecuador 94,423 -9.8 $114.47 545,826 77.7 Libya 80,425 $128.91 192,032 Sudan 2,025 -99.4 $132.00 439,934 -61.6 Nigeria - 150,618 -7.5 Eq Guinea 103,035 $125.63 198,125 Gabon 300,550 $134.14 1,618,187 Angola - 206,609 S. Sudan - 182,087 Australia 288,170 213.7 $123.89 1,123,801 84.8 Total 16,595,413 7.1 $124.54 92,627,046 4.8 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)