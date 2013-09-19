* Aug LNG imports drop 1.8 pct yr/yr to 7.25 mln T * Aug thermal coal imports rise 6.1 pct to 9.54 mln T * Crude imports decline 2.3 pct yr/yr to 3.68 mln bpd (Recasts, adds detail, table) TOKYO, Sept 19 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell in August from a year earlier, while thermal coal imports remained robust amid a near total shutdown of nuclear reactors, government data showed on Thursday. Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude importer, shipped in 18.127 million kilolitres (3.68 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed. That compared with July imports of 16.83 million kl. Japanese imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 7.25 million tonnes last month, down 1.8 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation rose 6.1 percent to 9.54 million tonnes, the data showed, marking a slight decrease from a 19-month high of 9.98 million tonnes hit in July. Japan's 10 utilities consumed a record 5.7 million tonnes of thermal coal last month during the peak summer season amid a near total shutdown of the nation's 50 nuclear reactors in the wake of the Fukushima disaster, industry data showed last week. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; and values in millions of yen. Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,277,975 17.5 Crude Oil 18.127 -2.3 1,201,986 27.2 Oil products n/a n/a 216,501 12.2 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.441 -5.9 154,006 25.4 LNG 7.249 -1.8 575,313 7.2 LPG 0.959 -20.8 81,175 13.8 Coal 17.021 5.0 200,117 4.8 (Thermal Coal) 9.543 6.1 99,680 11.3 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Joseph Radford)