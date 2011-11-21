* LNG imports seen in uptrend as reactor restart unlikely

* Crude oil imports up 1.1 pct from year earlier

* Thermal coal imports flat from year earlier (Changes leads, adds comments)

TOKYO, Nov 21 Japan's liquefied natural gas imports climbed by more than 10 percent from a year earlier for the sixth straight month in October, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, as gas-fired power generation continued to surge due to the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Japan, the world's biggest LNG buyer, last month imported 17.9 percent more LNG than a year earlier as heightened public concerns about nuclear safety have kept any reactor taken offline for routine maintenance from restarting.

Power firms, which usually account for two-thirds of LNG imports, have stepped up buying since the March 11 quake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and the world's worst radioactive material leakage in 25 years at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi station in the northeast.

The preliminary custom-cleared data also showed that Japan, the third-biggest oil consumer, imported 16.75 million kilolitres (3.40 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, up 1.1 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Minor growth last month came as rising demand for direct-burn crude and fuel oil for power generation have yet to offset slowing demand for gasoline and other oil products from a sluggish economy, analysts said.

In September, Japan imported 16.97 million kl (3.56 million bpd) of crude, down 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

Imports of LNG totalled 6.16 million tonnes last month, marking the highest annual increase since August, when the country imported 18.2 percent more LNG at a record 7.55 million tonnes.

"The current year-on-year uptrend is expected to stay as it looks difficult for any idle reactors to restart this winter," said Shigeru Suehiro, a manager at the Institute of Energy Economics of Japan.

But LNG imports are unlikely to exceed the growth pace this summer as power demand in winter is usually less than in summer and also because users are asked to save peak-hour power use by 5 percent in the service area of Kyushu Electric Power Co and by 10 percent in the area of Osaka-based Kansai Electric Power Co, Suehiro said.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation were flat in October at 8.77 million tonnes, Monday's data showed.

The Japan Crude Cocktail (JCC) price, or the average price for customs-cleared crude oil imports which is used as the benchmark for LNG prices for Japanese buyers, stood at $110.91 a barrel in October, the data showed.

That compared with $77.28 in the same month a year earlier and $110.62 in September.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)