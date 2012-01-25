Jan 25 The volume of Japan's
customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 2.8 percent in December
from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said
on Wednesday.
Japan shipped in 19.842 million kilolitres (4.03 million
barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data
showed.
Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
the month of December, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.
Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)
Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,086,797 26.8
Crude Oil 19.842 -2.8 1,105,033 19.5
Oil products n/a n/a 215,106 36.0
(Mogas/naphtha) 2.355 -3.7 117,206 2.3
LNG 7.171 13.5 478,323 59.3
LPG 1.314 40.7 85,216 25.9
Coal 14.427 -10.0 200,352 4.4
(Thermal Coal) 8.724 -3.6 97,528 12.6
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)