Feb 20 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose to a record 8.15 million tonnes in January, up 28.2 percent from the same month a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of January, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,075,990 23.6 Crude Oil 18.832 -2.1 1,037,631 12.7 Oil products n/a n/a 191,257 11.7 (Mogas/naphtha) 1.993 -17.5 99,834 -16.6 LNG 8.150 28.2 544,708 74.3 LPG 0.996 -14.4 67,371 -25.3 Coal 16.837 7.8 231,381 26.5 (Thermal Coal) 10.029 7.9 114,967 27.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)