Feb 20 The volume of Japan's
customs-cleared liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose to a
record 8.15 million tonnes in January, up 28.2 percent from the
same month a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
the month of January, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.
Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)
Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,075,990 23.6
Crude Oil 18.832 -2.1 1,037,631 12.7
Oil products n/a n/a 191,257 11.7
(Mogas/naphtha) 1.993 -17.5 99,834 -16.6
LNG 8.150 28.2 544,708 74.3
LPG 0.996 -14.4 67,371 -25.3
Coal 16.837 7.8 231,381 26.5
(Thermal Coal) 10.029 7.9 114,967 27.0
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)