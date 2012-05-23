May 23 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 14.9 percent to 6.9 million tonnes in April from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. LNG imports rose to a record 8.15 million tonnes in January. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports by the world's third-biggest economy for the month of April, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 2,245,954 24.6%Crude Oil 19.157 mln kl 12.9% 1,260,035 27.1%Oil products n/a mln kl n/a 201,214 -2% (Mogas/naphtha) 2.057 mln kl -19% 129,075 -10.1% LNG 6.906 mln Ts 14.9% 492,851 45.7% LPG 1.156 mln Ts 7.7% 112,418 37.3% Coal 12.574 mln Ts -2.5% 176,437 -3.2% (Thermal Coal) 7.068 mln Ts 7% 83,120 14.2% (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by John Mair)