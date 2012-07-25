July 25 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 5.2 percent in June from a year ago, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. Japan shipped in 16.19 million kilolitres (3.39 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for the month of June, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen. Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,828,777 5.4 Crude Oil 16.190 5.2 931,214 3.6 Oil products n/a n/a 180,048 8.6 (Mogas/naphtha) 2.093 -12.0 114,473 -17.3 LNG 6.647 6.7 471,561 24.5 LPG 0.950 4.9 63,874 -9.8 Coal 14.238 0.5 178,832 -17.6 (Thermal Coal) 8.315 1.8 87,951 -3.6 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)