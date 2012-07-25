July 25 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared
crude oil imports rose 5.2 percent in June from a year ago, the
Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
Japan shipped in 16.19 million kilolitres (3.39 million
barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data
showed.
Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for
the month of June, with volumes of crude, oil products and
gasoline/naphtha in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in
million tonnes; values in million yen.
Fuel type Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%)
Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 1,828,777 5.4
Crude Oil 16.190 5.2 931,214 3.6
Oil products n/a n/a 180,048 8.6
(Mogas/naphtha) 2.093 -12.0 114,473 -17.3
LNG 6.647 6.7 471,561 24.5
LPG 0.950 4.9 63,874 -9.8
Coal 14.238 0.5 178,832 -17.6
(Thermal Coal) 8.315 1.8 87,951 -3.6
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)