Aug 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared crude oil imports by source for July released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Thursday. Japan imported 16.4 million kilolitres (3.3 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in kilolitres. (1 kl = 6.2898 barrels) Country July Yr/Yr July YTD Yr/Yr list kl % $/barrel kl % S.Korea - 19,992 -94.1 China - 154,961 Vietnam 308,558 69.1 $110.62 2,891,689 208.5 Malaysia 41,474 -16.5 $103.78 823,509 -20.5 Brunei 77,966 -18.1 $112.19 344,547 -19.7 Indonesia 708,042 13.2 $111.01 4,926,024 41.1 Iran 624,585 -52.5 $101.51 7,209,572 -35.3 Iraq 772,011 72.3 $98.88 2,826,644 -18.6 Saudi Arabia 5,400,651 3.7 $101.04 40,951,851 4.2 Kuwait 1,129,522 -7.0 $99.97 9,098,731 21.3 Qatar 2,093,932 83.1 $101.96 13,269,864 9.2 Oman 556,161 44.2 $100.59 3,787,054 34.9 UAE 3,394,646 -19.0 $102.13 26,642,582 -5.4 UK - 162,429 Russia 781,906 42.4 $102.41 5,759,366 6.9 Venezuela - 241,530 Ecuador 57,399 $96.28 713,240 132.2 Libya - 192,032 Sudan - 439,934 -73.9 Nigeria - 309,156 89.8 Eq Guinea - 198,125 Gabon 312,100 $108.93 2,371,563 2,330.7 Angola - 206,609 S. Sudan - 182,087 Australia 170,144 21.6 $109.23 1,523,147 72.8 Total 16,429,097 2.5 $102.16 125,246,238 4.6 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)