TOKYO Dec 21 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports fell 8.9 percent in November from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imported 17.158 million kilolitres (3.60 million barrels per day) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.

That compared with October imports of 16.747 million kl.

Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totalled 6.981 million tonnes last month, up 21.3 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation dipped 11.5 percent in November to 7.782 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)