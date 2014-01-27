TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's imports of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) rose to another record in 2013 as the
country's second complete shutdown of its nuclear stations since
the Fukushima disaster in 2011 forced utilities to burn more
fossil fuels to generate power.
LNG imports increased 0.2 percent to 87.49 million tonnes
last year, the Ministry of Finance said in preliminary trade
figures on Monday.
Japan imported 8.09 million tonnes of LNG in December, up
4.9 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for
power generation rose 17.5 percent to 9.97 million tonnes
percent last month, the data showed.
The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose
0.2 percent in December from the same month a year earlier,
according to the data.
Japan imported 4 million barrels per day (19.73 million
kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data
showed.
That compared with November imports of 3.7 million bpd
(17.793 million kl).
