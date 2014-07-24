UPDATE 1-New Australian body fuels concerns DUET deal could be blocked
* Local ownership requirements could be imposed - bankers (Recasts, adds analyst and fund manager comments)
TOKYO, July 24 The volume of Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 1 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 3.16 million barrels per day (15.06 million kilolitres) of crude oil last month, the preliminary data showed.
Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas totalled 6.82 million tonnes last month, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier. Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 11.6 percent in June to 9.43 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Jacqueline Wong)
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.