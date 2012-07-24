TOKYO, July 25 Japan's naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 15 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Wednesday. Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 0.99 million tonnes last month, down from 1.17 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. Following is a table of naphtha import volume. Name May June Total import (kilolitres) 1,466,258 1,450,995 Total import (tonnes) 1,006,919 988,504 Total import value ($) 1,057,300,457 961,193,604 $/Tonne 1,050.0 972.4 Currency rate (yen/$) 80.4 79.3 Yen/kilolitre 57,998 52,525 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by John Mair)