TOKYO, July 25 Japan's naphtha imports for the
petrochemical sector fell 15 percent in June from the same month
a year earlier, government figures showed on Wednesday.
Imports of naphtha for ethylene production totalled 0.99
million tonnes last month, down from 1.17 million tonnes in the
same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said.
Following is a table of naphtha import volume.
Name May June
Total import (kilolitres) 1,466,258 1,450,995
Total import (tonnes) 1,006,919 988,504
Total import value ($) 1,057,300,457 961,193,604
$/Tonne 1,050.0 972.4
Currency rate (yen/$) 80.4 79.3
Yen/kilolitre 57,998 52,525
