* Total domestic oil sales fall 2.1 pct yr/yr to 2.88 mln bpd * Kerosene sales fall 1.2 pct due to warm weather * Crude imports fall to 3.05 mln bpd, lowest for Oct since 1988 (Adds detail, table) TOKYO, Nov 30 Japan's total oil sales reached a 34-year low for the month of October, hurt by slow demand for fuel oil, kerosene and gas oil, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday. Total oil sales registered their 13th straight month of year-on-year declines last month, down 2.1 percent from a year ago to 2.88 million barrels per day (14.20 million kilolitres), the monthly oil data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed. Kerosene sales fell 1.2 percent last month as temperatures were slightly warmer than a year ago, a METI official said. Sales of 'fuel oil B, C', varieties used for power generation and shipping, were down 2 percent at 189,292 bpd, the lowest for the month since 1959. Japan's crude oil imports in October fell 2.1 percent from a year earlier to 3.05 million barrels per day (15.06 million kilolitres), marking the lowest for the month of October since 1988, the official said. Japan imported Ketapang crude oil from Indonesia for the first time, the official added. The following table shows Japan's crude imports and oil product sales in barrels per day. Product/Volume Oct Sept M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude Imports 3,054,978 3,236,856 -5.6 -2.1 Crude Throughput 2,926,509 3,124,843 -6.3 -4.0 Direct crude burn 23,964 30,202 -20.7 -69.1 Oil product sales 2,881,582 2,816,367 2.3 -2.1 gasoline 896,379 907,911 -1.3 0.1 kerosene 203,630 127,885 59.2 -1.2 naphtha 727,100 713,612 1.9 -4.9 Oil product 433,887 429,358 1.1 -23.5 imports gasoline 8,014 38,142 -79.0 -72.5 kerosene - 93 - naphtha 382,738 361,413 5.9 -18.0 Oil product 479,846 645,763 -25.7 -18.6 exports gasoline 11,515 27,504 -58.1 -82.7 kerosene 16,255 2 775216.1 667533.3 jet fuel 197,629 208,387 -5.2 0.7 gas oil 101,738 235,002 -56.7 -39.6 fuel oil B, C 138,532 144,763 -4.3 -2.8 Refinery Output 2,838,094 3,059,016 -7.2 -3.7 gasoline 864,968 877,184 -1.4 -5.7 kerosene 221,834 218,867 1.4 -11.1 naphtha 331,964 346,925 -4.3 6.2 jet fuel 259,291 314,921 -17.7 3.6 gas oil 640,244 763,255 -16.1 -8.3 Month end Oct Sept M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Inventory Crude 92.4 88.9 4.0 -7.2 Products 65.5 68.3 -4.1 -5.8 gasoline 9.7 10.2 -5.1 -5.6 kerosene 16.7 17.3 -3.2 -6.6 Refinery run rate Oct Sept M/M(pt) Yr/Yr(pt) (%) 76.7 81.7 -5.0 -1.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)