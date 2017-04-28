(Adds details, table) TOKYO, April 28 Japan's oil sales last month were 15.9 million kilolitres (3.23 million barrels per day), down 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday, the lowest March volume in more than four decades. Oil demand in the world's third-biggest economy has been declining for more than a decade, reflecting a falling population and a shift to more efficient vehicles and equipment. Japan's crude oil imports in March fell 10 percent from a year earlier to 3.2 million barrels per day (15.79 million kilolitres), the data showed. The following table shows Japan's crude imports and oil product sales in barrels per day. Product/Volume March Feb M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude Imports 3,203,848 3,539,040 -9.5 -10.0 Crude Throughput 3,300,939 3,569,757 -7.5 -4.3 Direct crude burn 42,182 55,807 -24.4 -35.2 Oil product sales 3,225,994 3,489,771 -7.6 -3.7 gasoline 880,240 868,923 1.3 -2.9 kerosene 413,119 562,018 -26.5 0.8 naphtha 794,546 851,231 -6.7 3.1 Oil product imports 525,077 638,272 -17.7 11.3 gasoline 4,725 13,613 -65.3 -46.4 kerosene 17,722 50,560 -64.9 284.7 naphtha 457,979 511,278 -10.4 20.0 Oil product exports 570,997 550,169 3.8 -5.2 gasoline 107,810 103,214 4.5 0.2 kerosene 5 8,992 -99.9 -99.9 jet fuel 164,408 154,416 6.5 5.1 gas oil 146,106 133,562 9.4 -19.2 fuel oil B, C 125,408 114,852 9.2 -3.6 Refinery Output 3,172,787 3,348,445 -5.2 -4.2 gasoline 955,580 957,677 -0.2 -2.8 kerosene 308,889 416,214 -25.8 -15.8 naphtha 353,079 377,432 -6.5 1.4 jet fuel 268,974 227,036 18.5 13.3 gas oil 693,373 759,180 -8.7 -3.8 Month end Inventory March Feb M/M(%) Yr/Yr(%) Crude 78.6 83.1 -5.5 -11.8 Products 53.3 57.3 -7.0 -3.2 gasoline 10.9 11.2 -3.1 1.3 kerosene 6.2 9.0 -30.9 -11.5 Refinery run rate March Feb M/M(pt) Yr/Yr(pt) (%) 87.2 94.1 -6.9 -0.7 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Dale Hudson)